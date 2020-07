Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfff3d506e ---- Charming Upper Unit. Lower level is rented separately. This beauty has 2 Upper Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths also Located on Upper Level. Main Floor has 1 Bedroom/Den with Exposed Brick in the Living Room, Renovated Kitchen, Recessed Lighting, Private Deck, and Stunning Hardwood Floors Throughout the Home. Great Location, Just Steps From H St Corridor. Available Now! Schedule to See Your Next Home!