Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome Home to 1352 Valley place SE.

Must rent spacious Completed renovated 3 BD/2.5 BA home in Historic Anacostia with open floor plan, large bedrooms and tons of natural light.



Includes:

Island Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Plenty of Cabinetry

Large master bedroom with oversized walk-in closet

Private master bathroom

Open living room and dining room

Laundry room with washer and dryer

Hardwood floors throughout home

Fenced-in backyard with off-street parking space



Home security system with cameras installed - optional at $75. monthly



This property is professionally managed by The PMs Of The City. www.thepmsofthecity.com

for more information email info@thepmsofthecity.com