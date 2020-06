Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill lobby

Welcome to the Latrobe located in the heart of the Nation's Capital. The Latrobe has been renovated from top to bottom with upscaled finishes in all apartments, state of the art Fitness Center, modern Lobby, and gorgeous rooftop pool with sundeck and grilling stations. And don't forget about the views ! This community has a walk score of 98! Walk to Logan Circle, Downtown, and Dupont Circle.