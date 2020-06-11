1312 R Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Listed by Aiko Ichimura - Long & Foster



Unusual, unique & appealing Hist Victorian brownstone , this contemporary home features an open LR/DR, FP, perfect for entertaining, soaring ceilings, amazing cooks KI, breakfast solarium, HWFS, powder room, custom lighting all leading to terrace, garden, storage room & pkg. 2BRS and den, adjacent sitting rm,2.5lux BA and deck & skylights. . Section 8 voucher welcome.



Showing Contact:



Cyrus Abrahim

Long & Foster | Christie's International Real Estate

Cell: (301) 928-7118

Office: (202) 944-8400



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30032



(RLNE4803258)