Washington, DC
1312 R Street Northwest
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

1312 R Street Northwest

1312 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1312 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Listed by Aiko Ichimura - Long & Foster

Unusual, unique & appealing Hist Victorian brownstone , this contemporary home features an open LR/DR, FP, perfect for entertaining, soaring ceilings, amazing cooks KI, breakfast solarium, HWFS, powder room, custom lighting all leading to terrace, garden, storage room & pkg. 2BRS and den, adjacent sitting rm,2.5lux BA and deck & skylights. . Section 8 voucher welcome.

Showing Contact:

Cyrus Abrahim
Long & Foster | Christie's International Real Estate
Cell: (301) 928-7118
Office: (202) 944-8400

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30032

(RLNE4803258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 R Street Northwest have any available units?
1312 R Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 R Street Northwest have?
Some of 1312 R Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 R Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1312 R Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 R Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 R Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1312 R Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1312 R Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1312 R Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 R Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 R Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1312 R Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1312 R Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1312 R Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 R Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 R Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
