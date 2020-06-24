Amenities
Two Level NYC Style Loft 1BR 1.5 BA with Parking Available, All The Modern Updates - Address: 1225 13th St NW Unit 311 Washington, DC 20005
Name of Building: 1225 Lofts
Market Rent: $2,250 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Large Underground Private Parking Space for Additional $200 a Month
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Move In Date: Mid-February, 2019
Welcome to 1225 Lofts! #311 is a NYC Loft style 2 story loft condo with One Bedroom 1.5 Bath available now for a 12 month lease minimum. The unit features all the modern updates you would expect with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, WD and DW in unit. Nearby is tons of nightlife and all Logan Circle has to offer Building has available 1 garage parking space to rent and 1 additional storage unit.
Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Logan Circle
Kitchen: Electric Range and Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, and Freezer.
Laundry: Washer & Dryer In Unit
Sq Ft: 632 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move In Fee: $250 PLUS $300 Refundable Deposit
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat
Furnishings: NONE
Closets/Storage: 2 Large Closets
Amenities: Modern Condo, FOB Entry, Elevator, 1 Parking Space for rent, Addt Storage Included!
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
