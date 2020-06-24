All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1225 Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1225 Lofts
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 Lofts

1225 13th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1225 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Two Level NYC Style Loft 1BR 1.5 BA with Parking Available, All The Modern Updates - Address: 1225 13th St NW Unit 311 Washington, DC 20005
Name of Building: 1225 Lofts
Market Rent: $2,250 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Large Underground Private Parking Space for Additional $200 a Month
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Move In Date: Mid-February, 2019

Welcome to 1225 Lofts! #311 is a NYC Loft style 2 story loft condo with One Bedroom 1.5 Bath available now for a 12 month lease minimum. The unit features all the modern updates you would expect with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, WD and DW in unit. Nearby is tons of nightlife and all Logan Circle has to offer Building has available 1 garage parking space to rent and 1 additional storage unit.

Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Logan Circle
Kitchen: Electric Range and Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, and Freezer.
Laundry: Washer & Dryer In Unit
Sq Ft: 632 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move In Fee: $250 PLUS $300 Refundable Deposit
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat
Furnishings: NONE
Closets/Storage: 2 Large Closets
Amenities: Modern Condo, FOB Entry, Elevator, 1 Parking Space for rent, Addt Storage Included!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4577811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Lofts have any available units?
1225 Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Lofts have?
Some of 1225 Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Lofts offers parking.
Does 1225 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Lofts have a pool?
No, 1225 Lofts does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Lofts have accessible units?
No, 1225 Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University