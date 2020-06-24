Amenities

Two Level NYC Style Loft 1BR 1.5 BA with Parking Available, All The Modern Updates - Address: 1225 13th St NW Unit 311 Washington, DC 20005

Name of Building: 1225 Lofts

Market Rent: $2,250 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash

Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Parking: Large Underground Private Parking Space for Additional $200 a Month

Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED

Move In Date: Mid-February, 2019



Welcome to 1225 Lofts! #311 is a NYC Loft style 2 story loft condo with One Bedroom 1.5 Bath available now for a 12 month lease minimum. The unit features all the modern updates you would expect with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, WD and DW in unit. Nearby is tons of nightlife and all Logan Circle has to offer Building has available 1 garage parking space to rent and 1 additional storage unit.



Bedrooms: One

Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms

Neighborhood: Logan Circle

Kitchen: Electric Range and Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, and Freezer.

Laundry: Washer & Dryer In Unit

Sq Ft: 632 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Move In Fee: $250 PLUS $300 Refundable Deposit

Floors: Hardwood

A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat

Furnishings: NONE

Closets/Storage: 2 Large Closets

Amenities: Modern Condo, FOB Entry, Elevator, 1 Parking Space for rent, Addt Storage Included!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4577811)