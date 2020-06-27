1223 WYLIE ST NE

1223 Wylie Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Capitol Hill
in unit laundry
parking
refrigerator
in unit laundry
refrigerator
parking
Atlas District. Two bedroom with den, one bath, open floor plan, washer dryer, fenced yard. Trolley, Gallaudet, H street. CSS. Good credit, deposit equal to one months rent. Total household income require is 80k. Credit score 650 and above.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
