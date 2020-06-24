1223 Duncan Pl Ne

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome on Capitol Hill. Home is within walking distance of H Street, Union Station, 2 Metros, Capitol Bike-Share and many other amenities. This 1800 sq ft home has been renovated with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. The 1st level includes a large living/family room with a wood burning stove and exposed brick. There is an updated kitchen & separate dining room, a storage/utility closet & 1/2 bath. There is hardwood flooring & voice, data and cable wiring. A fenced deck is at the rear of the house and there is a shared Atrium off the kitchen. The 2nd level includes a master bedroom with on-suite bath and walk-in closet, a hallway Washer/Dryer, 1 full bathroom with shower and 2 additional bedrooms. There is zoned street parking on a quiet tree-lined street. This home has a forced-air furnace and central air. This home is perfect for entertaining.