Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:15 AM

1223 Duncan Pl Ne

1223 Duncan Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Duncan Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome on Capitol Hill. Home is within walking distance of H Street, Union Station, 2 Metros, Capitol Bike-Share and many other amenities. This 1800 sq ft home has been renovated with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. The 1st level includes a large living/family room with a wood burning stove and exposed brick. There is an updated kitchen & separate dining room, a storage/utility closet & 1/2 bath. There is hardwood flooring & voice, data and cable wiring. A fenced deck is at the rear of the house and there is a shared Atrium off the kitchen. The 2nd level includes a master bedroom with on-suite bath and walk-in closet, a hallway Washer/Dryer, 1 full bathroom with shower and 2 additional bedrooms. There is zoned street parking on a quiet tree-lined street. This home has a forced-air furnace and central air. This home is perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne have any available units?
1223 Duncan Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne have?
Some of 1223 Duncan Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Duncan Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Duncan Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Duncan Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Duncan Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 1223 Duncan Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 Duncan Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 1223 Duncan Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 1223 Duncan Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Duncan Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Duncan Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
