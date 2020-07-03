All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269

1221 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office with lots of natural light that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space or office. It has a large living area with a large flat screen TV, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 5
Bed Sizes: Queen/Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Walk to Metro: Yes
Den / Office: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:yes - in unit
View: City View
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Hardwood Floors
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Great Location
Front Desk
Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 have any available units?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 have?
Some of 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 offers parking.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 have a pool?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 have accessible units?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269 has units with dishwashers.

