1221 24th St Nw Unit: 269

Amenities
This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office with lots of natural light that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space or office. It has a large living area with a large flat screen TV, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 5
Bed Sizes: Queen/Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Walk to Metro: Yes
Den / Office: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:yes - in unit
View: City View
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Hardwood Floors
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Great Location
Front Desk
Great location!