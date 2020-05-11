All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1159 Oates St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1159 Oates St Ne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

1159 Oates St Ne

1159 Oates Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1159 Oates Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Penthouse Unit w/ 2Br 2Ba in the H Street corridor that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light,13' foot ceiling, rooftop deck with panoramic views and ample outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and camera door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Three blocks to the bustling H Street corridor. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Oates St Ne have any available units?
1159 Oates St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1159 Oates St Ne have?
Some of 1159 Oates St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Oates St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Oates St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Oates St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 Oates St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1159 Oates St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1159 Oates St Ne does offer parking.
Does 1159 Oates St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1159 Oates St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Oates St Ne have a pool?
No, 1159 Oates St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Oates St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1159 Oates St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Oates St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 Oates St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University