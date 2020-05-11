1159 Oates St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Penthouse Unit w/ 2Br 2Ba in the H Street corridor that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light,13' foot ceiling, rooftop deck with panoramic views and ample outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and camera door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Three blocks to the bustling H Street corridor. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Call Jerome 202-321-5596