All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Jemal's Historic Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Jemal's Historic Row
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Jemal's Historic Row

515 9th Street NW · (202) 688-3831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

515 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1921 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jemal's Historic Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
hot tub
internet access
lobby
playground
valet service
Historic Row, an apartment home with an exclusive and private environment with unsurpassed style and service. Grand living rooms and bedrooms. Stylish and spacious kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Oversized walk-in closets. Private building with only nine apartment homes. With handcrafted, turn-of-the-century flavor, hardwood flooring throughout, and thoughtful architectural detail, The Residences at Historic Row are like no other apartment building in Washington, DC.

Located in the heart of the historic Penn Quarter, Washington's most vibrant neighborhood, The Residences at Historic Row is just steps away from many of the city's most fashionable restaurants and the National, Warner and Shakespeare theatres. Its the ultimate in an urban address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 move in fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: No Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Rooms Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jemal's Historic Row have any available units?
Jemal's Historic Row has 2 units available starting at $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Jemal's Historic Row have?
Some of Jemal's Historic Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jemal's Historic Row currently offering any rent specials?
Jemal's Historic Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jemal's Historic Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Jemal's Historic Row is pet friendly.
Does Jemal's Historic Row offer parking?
Yes, Jemal's Historic Row offers parking.
Does Jemal's Historic Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jemal's Historic Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jemal's Historic Row have a pool?
No, Jemal's Historic Row does not have a pool.
Does Jemal's Historic Row have accessible units?
No, Jemal's Historic Row does not have accessible units.
Does Jemal's Historic Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jemal's Historic Row has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Jemal's Historic Row?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity