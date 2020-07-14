Jemal's Historic Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly clubhouse concierge hot tub internet access lobby playground valet service

Historic Row, an apartment home with an exclusive and private environment with unsurpassed style and service. Grand living rooms and bedrooms. Stylish and spacious kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Oversized walk-in closets. Private building with only nine apartment homes. With handcrafted, turn-of-the-century flavor, hardwood flooring throughout, and thoughtful architectural detail, The Residences at Historic Row are like no other apartment building in Washington, DC.



Located in the heart of the historic Penn Quarter, Washington's most vibrant neighborhood, The Residences at Historic Row is just steps away from many of the city's most fashionable restaurants and the National, Warner and Shakespeare theatres. Its the ultimate in an urban address.