1000 Rittenhouse St NW E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Georgia Ave 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 78189



This unique two-story condo is filled with natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. Featuring two beautiful bedroom suites, with private walk-in closets, and separate full baths. There is a half bath on the main level. Apply now to enjoy this spacious home with just under 1,400 square feet. Other features include central air and heat, an extra wide hardwood staircase and hallway, a second level den, updated stainless steel appliances, upstairs washer and dryer, and a comfortable living room. The property offers consistent street parking, a fine restaurant, and a salon/barbershop at the base of the building. You will be very pleased to call this comfortable space home.



- Contact Ericka Black erickasblack@gmail.com (preferred) tel: 2026706677

- Available immediately

- Pet-friendly with restrictions and fees.

- Educators, please inquire about the discount. Thank you for your dedication!

