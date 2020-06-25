All apartments in Washington
Location

1000 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Georgia Ave 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 78189

This unique two-story condo is filled with natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. Featuring two beautiful bedroom suites, with private walk-in closets, and separate full baths. There is a half bath on the main level. Apply now to enjoy this spacious home with just under 1,400 square feet. Other features include central air and heat, an extra wide hardwood staircase and hallway, a second level den, updated stainless steel appliances, upstairs washer and dryer, and a comfortable living room. The property offers consistent street parking, a fine restaurant, and a salon/barbershop at the base of the building. You will be very pleased to call this comfortable space home.

- Contact Ericka Black erickasblack@gmail.com (preferred) tel: 2026706677
- Available immediately
- Pet-friendly with restrictions and fees.
- Educators, please inquire about the discount. Thank you for your dedication!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78189
Property Id 78189

(RLNE4800934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E have any available units?
1000 Rittenhouse St NW E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E have?
Some of 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Rittenhouse St NW E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E offer parking?
No, 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E have a pool?
No, 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E have accessible units?
No, 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Rittenhouse St NW E has units with dishwashers.
