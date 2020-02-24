Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a724e39072 ---- Gorgeous one bedroom apartment! Located within walking and biking distance to Cheesman Park, Trader Joe\'s, Whole Foods, and other amazing restaurants and bars!! 903 E 14th #1414-B AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com 12-Month Lease $1200 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $15 Alpha Wifi Fee $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1BR SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.*