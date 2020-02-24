All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

903 E 14th

903 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

903 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a724e39072 ---- Gorgeous one bedroom apartment! Located within walking and biking distance to Cheesman Park, Trader Joe\'s, Whole Foods, and other amazing restaurants and bars!! 903 E 14th #1414-B AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com 12-Month Lease $1200 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $15 Alpha Wifi Fee $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1BR SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 E 14th have any available units?
903 E 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 903 E 14th currently offering any rent specials?
903 E 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 E 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 E 14th is pet friendly.
Does 903 E 14th offer parking?
No, 903 E 14th does not offer parking.
Does 903 E 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 E 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 E 14th have a pool?
No, 903 E 14th does not have a pool.
Does 903 E 14th have accessible units?
No, 903 E 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 903 E 14th have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 E 14th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 E 14th have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 E 14th does not have units with air conditioning.
