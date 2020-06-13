/
windsor
369 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CO📍
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2877 sqft
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.
2260 Stonefish Drive
2260 Stonefish Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2418 sqft
2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.
779 Lakebrook Ct.
779 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2420 sqft
779 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Two Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
831 Lakebrook Ct.
831 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2145 sqft
831 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Two-Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *4 Bedrooms, 2.
1561 New Season Drive
1561 New Season Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1790 sqft
1561 New Season Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4-Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Severance! - Available 8/1 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1794 sqft
298 E Chestnut St #3 Available 07/03/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for.
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2880 sqft
1559 First Light Drive Available 07/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake
306 Fieldstone Dr
306 Fieldstone Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3300 sqft
5 Bedroom 4 1/2 Bath w/ finished Carriage House - Property Id: 124096 5 BR 4 1/2 Bath with finished basement and carriage house. Perfect location for a family who is looking to relocate to Windsor.
1687 Grand Avenue
1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1771 sqft
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.
647 Clarendon Drive
647 Clarendon Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2855 sqft
See yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms home in a growing new community. This 2 story home is well arranged with two living spaces & large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Excellent pantry storage is hidden out of the way.
7415 Pimlico Drive
7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,665
2097 sqft
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage.
961 Columbine Drive
961 Columbine Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2269 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
894 Durum Street
894 Durum Street, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1738 sqft
Great single family home in a very nice neighborhood. Open floor plan with three bedrooms upstairs and a 4th in finished basement, with full bathroom attached. Large master suite includes 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet.
2166 Longfin Drive
2166 Longfin Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
4128 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1225 Founders Circle
1225 Founders Cir, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3029 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home across from Founders Green Park in Brunner Farm. This two story home features an open main floor with wood floors, reading nook, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
4409 Flattop Court
4409 Flattop Court, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available July 1st One dog negotiable. This is a nice bi-level 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a fenced yard, storage shed, nice deck, wood burning stove, just to name a few.
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
