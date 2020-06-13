90 Apartments for rent in Evans, CO

/
evans
Ashcroft Heights
13 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room.
1 Unit Available
3614 Watermans Landing Drive
3614 Watermans Landing Drive, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
3614 Watermans Landing Drive Available 08/02/20 Wow 3 bedroom Home rare rental Evans/Greeley - This is a really nice sunny 3 bedroom home. featuring a large master bedroom with master bath, along with 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath.
Ashcroft Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 39th Avenue
3310 39th Avenue, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2838 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom ranch in Ashcroft Heights - Beautiful 5 bedroom ranch with open floor plan. Vaulted open living room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in Master suite. Large fenced backyard. Finished basement ready for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
3302 Laguna St.
3302 Laguna Street, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2882 sqft
3302 Laguna St.
1 Unit Available
3419 Riesling Court
3419 Riesling Court, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1468 sqft
See yourself in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Grapevine Hollow! Wonderful open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched open doorways & interior pass-thru windows, a lovely slate entry, and ceiling fans in almost every
1 Unit Available
3323 Barbera Street
3323 Barbera Street, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1374 sqft
Great 3 bedroom duplex in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Open main level has large living & dining room, full service kitchen, sliding door opens to private patio and fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
3625 Centennial Circle
3625 Centennial Circle, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom in 4 plex. This is top unit on West side. Open living room, dining room and kitchen with extra storage, dishwasher and lots of windows. Washer & dryer hookups. central air conditioning and own furnace.
1 Unit Available
3911 Partridge Avenue
3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.
1 Unit Available
3788 Ponderosa Ct #7
3788 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1103 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Fox Crossing Townhome 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious townhome with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural daylight throughout unit. Large master bedroom with master bath that includes tub and separate shower and walk in closet.
28 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
2047 8th Ave Available 07/01/20 9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
515 E 28th St Drive
515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever
1 Unit Available
912 Dove Hill Rd.
912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3068 sqft
912 Dove Hill Rd.
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1729 28th St.
1729 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
2223 8 Avenue Unit 103
2223 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Off street parking, common laundry, Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets.
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2101 5th Avenue - B
2101 5th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just east of the University of Northern Colorado. This is the upper unit of a triplex. The unit has a large bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced-in yard shared with two other units. Triplex near UNC, in a quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2110 10 Avenue
2110 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
Upstairs unit. Fenced yard. Close to UNC! Pets allowed with additional deposit and rent.
