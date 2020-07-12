109 Apartments for rent in Highland, Denver, CO
31 Units Available
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
10 Units Available
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
46 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
7 Units Available
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,827
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
11 Units Available
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,626
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
925 sqft
Monthly community residents events, including weekend football games in the clubhouse. Located in a well-developed neighborhood walking distance to Dazzle, Cap City Tavern, and other entertainment and nightlife destinations. Apartments feature large walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,722
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
37 Units Available
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1136 sqft
Quartz countertops, oversized tubs and tile surrounds. Multi-level gym with outdoor fitness area, spinning and yoga rooms. Workshop for maintenance on bikes and recreational gear. Rooftop lounge and pool with city views.
11 Units Available
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,476
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
960 sqft
A 24-hour gym, coffee bar and garage parking are just a few of the amenities at this green community. Units feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and walk-in closets. It's also surrounded by Boulder Street's restaurants.
8 Units Available
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
390 sqft
Located in the heart of the popular Lower Highlands neighborhood in Denver, CO.
5 Units Available
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,634
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1231 sqft
2828 Zuni puts your front door in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest locales. Located at the apex of the popular LoHi neighborhood, 2828 Zuni provides you with a cityscape, mountain views, and a revolutionary living concept.
1 Unit Available
Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,195
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2727 W 33rd Avenue 104 Available 07/07/20 Take a Virtual Tour Today! Ideal Location in the Highlands! - Morris Manor Apartments | (303) 422-3020 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Contact for Availability
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,529
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1212 sqft
Designed by award-winning local architects and interior designers to maximize the relevance of our location and setting.
1 Unit Available
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
600 sqft
Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Denver, LoHi Landing combines luxury with affordability.
1 Unit Available
3311 Bryant Street
3311 Bryant Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - This beautiful home comes with both space and convenience.
1 Unit Available
2649 17th Street, #3
2649 17th Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1922 sqft
2649 17th Street, #3 Available 08/01/20 Modern 3 Bed w/ 2-Car Garage in LoHi~ Roof Top Patio! - You will fall in love with this new 3-story modern contemporary home right in the heart of LoHi! There's always parking with your attached 2-car garage,
1 Unit Available
1209 W 37th Ave
1209 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1080 sqft
1209 W 37th Ave Available 07/27/20 Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Highlands Condo, Walking Distance to LOHI - Splendid two bedroom condo, located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Updated with modern appliances and fixtures throughout.
1 Unit Available
3718 Eliot Street
3718 Eliot Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
550 sqft
Comfort meets convenience! This charming community is beside the highly accessible intersection of W. 38th Street and Federal Boulevard. Steps away from beloved local eateries like The Universal and Spice Room.
1 Unit Available
2501 15th Street
2501 15th Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LoHi Condo: Beautiful 1BR/1.5BA with murphy bed for guests. Corner unit with a deck, vaulted ceilings and tons of light. Open floor plan design with large granite bar for meals and entertaining. Freshly painted and has new windows.
1 Unit Available
3707 Mariposa Street
3707 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
3200 sqft
Executive Home in LoHi - Property Id: 293477 NO PETS. Executive home with 3BR plus office/3.5BA/3200SF and loaded with upgrades.
1 Unit Available
3218 Tejon St Unit B6
3218 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1101 sqft
Spacious LoHI Two Bedroom - Wrap Around Balcony! - Property Id: 236445 B5 Floor Plan. One of the only two bedroom options for this property with may availability.
1 Unit Available
Ivy
1908 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,700
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1908 W 33rd Ave Unit 206 Available 07/15/20 Luxury Studio Condo in LOHI with Large Private Balcony, Walk to Premium Amenities - Make the most of living in the Mile High City and take advantage of this opportunity to live in one of the most sought
1 Unit Available
1735 Central St 311
1735 Central Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
625 sqft
Edge Lohi - Property Id: 302123 Be the first to live in this brand new upscale residence/ condo at the Edge Lohi, with high tech building security, inviting lobby, Bosch stainless steel appliances, full size Washer/Dryer, hardwood floors, quartz
1 Unit Available
1819 Boulder St. #104
1819 Boulder Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1319 sqft
Georgeous Modern Condo with a Kitchen Fit for a Chef! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Enjoy this meticulously designed home in the very desirable LoHi neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3233 Vallejo St
3233 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
790 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom in awesome location! - Property Id: 137087 Two bedroom condo that is located in an amazing location near tons of restaurants and bars in the heart of LoHi.
