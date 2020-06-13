/
/
johnstown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
174 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, CO📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:52am
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3659 Barnard Ln.
3659 Barnard Lane, Johnstown, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2544 sqft
3659 Barnard Ln. Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Story Home in Carlson Farm, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** New carpet and vinyl installed! 4 Bed / 4 Bath 2 Story 2544 Sq. Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 N. 3rd St.
1210 North 3rd Street, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2344 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Johnstown!!! - Don't miss your chance to rent this Amazing 3 bed 3 bath duplex in Johnstown. Upon entering is an open floor plan with a large living room and a fireplace. Main floor master suite with bathroom and walk in closet.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3763 Porter Lane
3763 Porter Lane, Johnstown, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,925
4705 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Johnstown! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Results within 1 mile of Johnstown
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,263
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Johnstown
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
Mountain View
24 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,217
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Downtown Loveland
24 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$975
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2260 Stonefish Drive
2260 Stonefish Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2418 sqft
2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1828 E 17th St
1828 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
1828 E 17th St Available 09/01/20 Awesome 3 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Three bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a large fenced yard, 2 car heated garage, close to McKee Hospital, Shopping, Highway 34 and downtown Loveland.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
4775 Hahns Peak #204 Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1638 E 17th St
1638 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1041 sqft
1638 E 17th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Built in 1973, this 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on the ground level of the four-plex.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1561 New Season Drive
1561 New Season Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1790 sqft
1561 New Season Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4-Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Severance! - Available 8/1 Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2155 Grays Peak Drive #202
2155 Grays Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom upper condo in desirable Highplains Village. This is the perfect place to call home, close to the I-25/34 Corridor, shopping, dining, and movie theatre. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849210)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Johnstown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Johnstown area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Johnstown from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COHolly Hills, CO