132 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO

Getting to Know Loveland

An Inspirational Place

Small town charm colors the landscape around of this northern Colorado settlement. An area known for inspiring theater, arts and music it was the onetime home of the Poets Co-op Open Poetry Readings, an archive of which is available online. Loveland, CO was originally made famous in 1950 by Guy Lombardi with the hit song "There's A Lovely Lake in Loveland". Which is true, as a matter of fact there are several.

A Little Big Sprawl

Loveland sits at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in north-central Colorado, along the I-25 Front Range Corridor. Forty-six miles north of Denver, it is one of three components of the Tri-City region, which also includes Greeley and Fort Collins. The entire region is home to over 500,000 residents, with Loveland comprising only 1/7th of that number, or about 68,000. The town spans across 30 square miles through 15 different neighborhoods of people from all economic backgrounds. Essentially, this is a small town within a sprawling rural expanse. A car or motorcycle is essential for getting around the area as a whole, unless you are an outdoorsy athletic type who really, really likes to ride a bicycle. In that case, you have an alternate mode of transportation and no need for a gym membership, but only in the summer months. The actual city itself is what was essentially an Old West town that has been modernized and gentrified into a tidy little borough with an artsy hum about it. It's a bit like Santa Fe, with more current structures and, for the most part, a planned out street grid, the downtown portion of which can be covered on foot. You can get around even if you don't ride in a car or on a bike. Just take the COLT (City of Loveland Transit), which runs Monday through Saturday on two different routes that cover the majority of the shopping and neighborhood sectors. The fare to ride the COLT varies depending on age and socioeconomic status. It's roughly 50 cents all the way up to $1.50 per ride, transfers included.

Parking Love

Rental apartments are abundant, from frugal studios to modest one-bedroom apartments and all the way up to three-bedroom premier apartments. Rent ranges per month, depending on size and subdivision location. Be prepared to have your credit score checked. Some property management companies offer to do this for free as a signing incentive. Parking is fairly abundant in these parts, yet most apartments for rent in a large complex provide a parking space as part of the deal. Outlying neighborhoods have more parking, whereas sectors closer to the nucleus of the city see less parking availability, yet nothing near what you would find in a major city (or, more accurately, what you wouldn't find).

The Lay of the Land

A common dynamic marks the Loveland rental apartment rates in that they are cheap to moderately priced in the most congested area. Areas that are directly adjoining and more expansive tend to have higher rates. Here is a guide of the 15 neighborhoods that comprise Loveland and how the rental rates vary.