Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Loveland, CO

Southwest Loveland Thompson
Northeast Central Loveland
East Central Loveland
Downtown Loveland
Mountain View
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
31 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,217
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
994 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Downtown Loveland
24 Units Available
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$975
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,263
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Loveland
5 Units Available
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
6484 Lake Ward Drive
6484 Lake Ward Dr, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1788 sqft
6484 Lake Ward Drive Available 06/18/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in North Loveland! - Available June 18th, 2020. Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
1180 E 3rd St
1180 East 3rd Street, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1632 sqft
This is a very clean and updated townhouse. Newer kitchen appliances, newer carpet, and large unfinished basement. Ready to lease immediately. Pets considered.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
1305 Cimmeron Drive
1305 Cimmaron Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Immaculate 1920 sq. ft. Ranch, 2 BR, 3rd BR converted to Study/Office, 1.5 BA, Gorgeous Lg. Brick Great Room w/Gas Frplc., Appliances, AC, 2-Car Gar., Handicap Accessible (if desired). Well Kept Quite Neighborhood. N/S, N/P. $1800/mo. + S/D.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1 Unit Available
2115 Derby Hill Drive
2115 Derby Hill Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2190 sqft
This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McKee
1 Unit Available
806 Madrone Drive
806 Madrone Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2334 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4895 Laporte Avenue
4895 Laporte Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1777 sqft
Available August 1st Dog 30lbs and under negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 3 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
2370 Fleming Drive
2370 Fleming Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020 *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4541 Lucerne Avenue
4541 Lucerne Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833536. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Lake
1 Unit Available
1476 Prospect Avenue
1476 Prospect Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
Available July 1st Sorry No Pets This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. It has a nice front yard, mature landscaping, shed, wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northwest Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
1203 West 36th Street
1203 West 36th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2106 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
477 Red Sunset Pl
477 Red Sunset Place, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Loveland Rental - Property Id: 299246 Convenient Quiet location backs to open space, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3-car garage, storage space, friendly neighborhood. Available July 1st.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2155 Grays Peak Drive #202
2155 Grays Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom upper condo in desirable Highplains Village. This is the perfect place to call home, close to the I-25/34 Corridor, shopping, dining, and movie theatre. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849210)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
3645 Wild Horse Ct.
3645 Wild Horse Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1891 sqft
Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features: 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1891 Sq. Ft. Built in 1995 10,454 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Loveland
1 Unit Available
430 Harrison Avenue
430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2155 sqft
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.

Median Rent in Loveland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Loveland is $934, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,154.
Studio
$819
1 Bed
$934
2 Beds
$1,154
3+ Beds
$1,681
City GuideLoveland
Loveland, Colorado averages 300 days of sunshine per year. Better remember to bring the sunscreen!

Known as the Sweetheart City, Loveland, Colorado celebrates Valentine's Day every year with a Valentine Re-mailing Program that encourages people to send acts of love through the mail to family, friends and partners. The program reaches around 160,000 people worldwide, and is just one of the many reasons Loveland is an ideal place to have your happy ending.

Getting to Know Loveland

An Inspirational Place

Small town charm colors the landscape around of this northern Colorado settlement. An area known for inspiring theater, arts and music it was the onetime home of the Poets Co-op Open Poetry Readings, an archive of which is available online. Loveland, CO was originally made famous in 1950 by Guy Lombardi with the hit song "There's A Lovely Lake in Loveland". Which is true, as a matter of fact there are several.

A Little Big Sprawl

Loveland sits at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in north-central Colorado, along the I-25 Front Range Corridor. Forty-six miles north of Denver, it is one of three components of the Tri-City region, which also includes Greeley and Fort Collins. The entire region is home to over 500,000 residents, with Loveland comprising only 1/7th of that number, or about 68,000. The town spans across 30 square miles through 15 different neighborhoods of people from all economic backgrounds. Essentially, this is a small town within a sprawling rural expanse. A car or motorcycle is essential for getting around the area as a whole, unless you are an outdoorsy athletic type who really, really likes to ride a bicycle. In that case, you have an alternate mode of transportation and no need for a gym membership, but only in the summer months. The actual city itself is what was essentially an Old West town that has been modernized and gentrified into a tidy little borough with an artsy hum about it. It's a bit like Santa Fe, with more current structures and, for the most part, a planned out street grid, the downtown portion of which can be covered on foot. You can get around even if you don't ride in a car or on a bike. Just take the COLT (City of Loveland Transit), which runs Monday through Saturday on two different routes that cover the majority of the shopping and neighborhood sectors. The fare to ride the COLT varies depending on age and socioeconomic status. It's roughly 50 cents all the way up to $1.50 per ride, transfers included.

Parking Love

Rental apartments are abundant, from frugal studios to modest one-bedroom apartments and all the way up to three-bedroom premier apartments. Rent ranges per month, depending on size and subdivision location. Be prepared to have your credit score checked. Some property management companies offer to do this for free as a signing incentive. Parking is fairly abundant in these parts, yet most apartments for rent in a large complex provide a parking space as part of the deal. Outlying neighborhoods have more parking, whereas sectors closer to the nucleus of the city see less parking availability, yet nothing near what you would find in a major city (or, more accurately, what you wouldn't find).

The Lay of the Land

A common dynamic marks the Loveland rental apartment rates in that they are cheap to moderately priced in the most congested area. Areas that are directly adjoining and more expansive tend to have higher rates. Here is a guide of the 15 neighborhoods that comprise Loveland and how the rental rates vary.

Lovely Loveland Neighborhoods

No matter where you land in Loveland, you'll be glad you did. Compared to other areas of the country the rent prices can land a bit on the lower side, but there are still some areas pricier than others in the land of love. The more dollar signs you see next to a neighborhood in Loveland, the more expensive it is.

Little Dam:An area with an above-average demand for real estate, Little Dam is at 4.6% vacancy. Most homes are single-family residential houses and townhomes built between 1970 and 1999. $$$$

County Rd. 21 - W. County Rd. 16: This area is situated among Lon Hagler Reservoir, Mariano Reservoir and Boedecker Lake. Plenty of playground area for outdoor enthusiasts year round, so you'll be able to enjoy that sunlight Loveland is famous for. The majority of the population is comprised of relatively affluent, married couples, so don't forget a stroller. $$$

Campion: Ryan Gulch Reservoir and Cattail Pond sit within this area. TThis urban neighborhood is occupied primarily by folks of Finnish and Czechoslovakian descent.$$$$

Kelim - Redmond: This is a suburban neighborhood with a slightly higher rental rate.. 53.2% of residential real estate was built in this area after 1999. It is among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America.$$$$

Kings Corner: This small neighborhood is considered an urban area. It is comprised mainly of small to medium homes, apartment complexes and apartment high rises. $$$

14th St. SW/S. Taft Ave.: This centrally located urban neighborhood has a very low vacancy rate of only 1.8%, making it lower than 92.4% of all U.S. neighborhoods. It is comprised mainly of small to medium sized homes and townhomes. $$$

City Center: This is considered to be a suburban neighborhood occupied by a mixture of owners and renters in apartment complexes and high apartment buildings. Some historic residences in this area were built as early as 1940. $$

E. Eisenhower Blvd./Madison Ave.: Rent in this area is lower than most Colorado neighborhoods, and real estate vacancy is relatively low - at 4.8%. Most residential properties in this area were built after the year 2000. $$

W. Eisenhower Blvd./N. Wilson Ave.: Bordering the south shore of Lake Loveland, this urban neighborhood has an average rental rate of $775.00 per month. It is occupied by a diverse population of ancestry and career paths.$$$

Aspen Dr./W. 29th St.: This urban neighborhood sits along the western shore of Lake Loveland. The average rental rate is $757.00 per month. Most of the residential property is established, but not old having been built between 1970 and 1999.$$

W. Eisenhower Blvd./Taft Ave.: Bordering on the west shore of Lake Loveland this area has a 16.6% vacancy rate. It is also considered to be an ideal neighborhood for retirement.$$$

Madison Ave./E. 29th St.: Situated among half a dozen small lakes, vacancy in this neighborhood is at a mere 4.1%. Residents are from a tapestry of backgrounds, notably Mexican, English, Irish and Swedish..$$

Garfield Ave./E. 57th St. This neighborhood sits at the western shore of Horseshoe Lake. It is an urban area with a reasonable average rental price.$$$

Aspen Dr./Antero Dr.:Average rental prices in this neighborhood are about 60% higher than those in other neighborhoods in Colorado. It is an average income area with residents claiming ancestry from Germany, Ireland, England, Mexico and Cambodia. $$$

W. 57th St./Taft Ave. This area is considered an urban neighborhood populated by people in service, sales, clerical and tech support occupations.$$$

Life in Loveland

Loveland offers numerous rental apartments among a collective of lakes, streams, ponds and trails. It is essentially one big recreational area nestled in a lush valley at the entrance to the Big Thompson Canyon, known as the "Gateway to the Rockies." It is well-known for its vast offering of outdoor activities that include water skiing, swimming, boating, fishing, rafting, hiking and horseback riding. Any outdoor enthusiast would be hard-pressed to find cause for boredom in this town.

June 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Loveland rents declined moderately over the past month

Loveland rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Loveland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Loveland.
    • While Loveland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Loveland?
    In Loveland, the median rent is $819 for a studio, $934 for a 1-bedroom, $1,154 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,681 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Loveland, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Loveland?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Loveland include Southwest Loveland Thompson, Northeast Central Loveland, East Central Loveland, Downtown Loveland, and Mountain View.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Loveland?
    Some of the colleges located in the Loveland area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Loveland?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Loveland from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

