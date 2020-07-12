/
west colfax
466 Apartments for rent in West Colfax, Denver, CO
17 Units Available
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
55 Units Available
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
52 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,088
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
3 Units Available
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
998 sqft
Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress. 1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design.
5 Units Available
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
177 Units Available
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1430 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Strike the perfect balance.
1 Unit Available
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
1336 Osceola St
1336 Osceola Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1841 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Osceola - Property Id: 138691 OPEN HOUSE: AVAILABLE FOR A SHOWING ON JULY 9TH FROM 5:30-6:30 A stunning tri-level townhouse located just a few blocks from Sloans Lake available August 1st.
1 Unit Available
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1416 Newton St.
1416 Newton Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2000 sqft
Roomy, charming 4 bedroom (2 conforming, 2 non-conforming), 2 bath beauty in a great up and coming neighborhood! This home has beautiful vintage character with tons of space! Two living areas, large eat in kitchen, even an original claw foot tub in
1 Unit Available
1320 Winona Ct
1320 Winona Court, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Denver! Conveniently located near Sloan's lake, and all of Denver's hottest neighborhoods, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and downtown (less than a 10 min drive).
1 Unit Available
4054 W 16th Ave
4054 West 16th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1886 sqft
4054 W 16th Ave Available 08/01/20 Brand New Town home a Block away from Sloan's Lake - This newer townhome, just a short walk from Sloan's lake, Restaurants, shopping and Mile High Stadium.
73 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
41 Units Available
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,633
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
16 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
1 Unit Available
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
5 Units Available
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
9 Units Available
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,349
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1183 sqft
Located in Denver's growing Jefferson Park neighborhood, comes with hardwood floors, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, online portal, coffee bar and elevator.
1 Unit Available
2629 Bryant Street
2629 Bryant Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,980
736 sqft
2629 Bryant Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON: 1BD, 1BA Newly Remodeled Home in LoHi with Fenced backyard and 2-Car Garage - Available 7/15/20 This home features modern updates including new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, tile flooring,
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk
1 Unit Available
2240 North Clay Street Unit 409
2240 Clay Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
923 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
2021 Perry St
2021 Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1877 sqft
2021 Perry St Available 07/27/20 Rare property with updated kitchen just blocks from Sloan's Lake with 1 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 Unit Available
3222 W 28th Ave
3222 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
822 sqft
Lovely and updated 2 bed/1 bath Brick Triplex in the Highlands has a washer dryer, hardwood floors, Central AC, detached storage unit, carport and more. This end unit has its own patio. 822 SF. Please contact Peaks to Plains Property Management 303.
