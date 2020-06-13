/
343 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO📍
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6695 W 25TH LN
6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1685 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638 Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2245 Marshall St
2245 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2025 sqft
Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer.
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,223
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1031 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Edgewood
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Molholm
2 Units Available
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59266e60a5 ---- Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
West Colfax
1 Unit Available
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,225
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.
Barths
1 Unit Available
3070 Wadsworth Blvd
3070 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
954 sqft
Updated with newer carpet and paint. Tons of storage in unfinished basement which has hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards, large living area. Fenced back yard.
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3623 Eaton Street
3623 Eaton Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Located on mostly residential street! Large balcony! Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space! Off street parking spot included! $125 utility fee covers water, sewer, gas, and trash $1195 security deposit This property allows self guided
Barths
1 Unit Available
7035 West 36th Avenue
7035 West 36th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom! In unit washer and dryer! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on 38th Ave! $70 utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash-resident will set electric in their own name Off street parking spot
West Colfax
1 Unit Available
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
7080 West 16th Place
7080 West 16th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
550 sqft
This great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is Ready for move in! Paint, new carpet and vinyl installed less then a year. 1 Assigned parking. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. This unit is pet friendly there is a $200.
West Highland
1 Unit Available
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3
5125 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design * High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4720 W. 31st Ave.
4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1928 sqft
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1760 Ingalls Street
1760 Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1330 sqft
1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances.
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,697
1763 sqft
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891 This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
7073 W 16th Place
7073 West 16th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
775 sqft
7073 W 16th Place Available 06/20/20 Updated 1/2 Duplex in Edgewater - Located in Edgewater, 5 minutes from Sloan's Lake and the West Highlands! Remodeled inside, fresh paint, and new kitchen. Newer furnace and water heater. 2 bedroom 1 bath.
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3194 Ames Street
3194 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
880 sqft
Rare 1 Bed Duplex- Sloan's Lake, West Highlands - Property Id: 283021 Virtual tour copy and paste: https://youtu.
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2906 Depew St
2906 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Edgewater Home $2300 per month - Property Id: 271481 Lovely home in desireable Edgewater location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Edgewater rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Edgewater area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgewater from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Fort Collins.
