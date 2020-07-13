All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Edge DTC

7500 E Quincy Ave · (720) 370-6033
Location

7500 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit D205 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit B304 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E110 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit E201 · Avail. now

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit F207 · Avail. now

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edge DTC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
basketball court
hot tub
online portal
tennis court
We took the saying, 'live life on the edge,' to a whole new level at Edge DTC. Our chic, modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in the Denver Tech Center offer a style that is both contemporary and undeniably comfortable. Every detail from the custom white cabinetry, right down to the stainless steel appliances has been thoughtfully included. Controlled access entryways, full-size washer and dryers, fireplaces, covered parking, plus "Remotely" home automation in select apartments! Our pet-friendly community offers generous amenities including multiple social zones, a business center with high speed internet, gorgeous pool with sun deck, barbecue area, pet "bark park", and high-tech fitness center. Our apartments are on par with our amazing location - right on the edge of the prestigious Denver Tech Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1br: $175; 2br: $225 - $275
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $125: Utility fee: $18
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: One pet: $150.00, Two pets:$250, Three pets: $450
fee: One pet: $100 per pet, Two pets: $200 per pet, Three pets:$300
limit: A maximum of two dogs and/or three total pets per apartment are allowed with a non-refundable fee for each pet.
rent: Monthly pet rent of $30.00 for 1 pet, $50.00 for 2 pets, $80.00 for 3 pets
Dogs
restrictions: A dog under the age of 12 months will be accepted with a $1,000.00 One-time pet fee due prior to move- in. The following dog breeds are not allowed: American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terriers and mixed breeds that include one of the listed restricted breed
Parking Details: Street, assigned: $40/month. Carports available for rent. (Carports only).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edge DTC have any available units?
Edge DTC has 16 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Edge DTC have?
Some of Edge DTC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edge DTC currently offering any rent specials?
Edge DTC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edge DTC pet-friendly?
Yes, Edge DTC is pet friendly.
Does Edge DTC offer parking?
Yes, Edge DTC offers parking.
Does Edge DTC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edge DTC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edge DTC have a pool?
Yes, Edge DTC has a pool.
Does Edge DTC have accessible units?
No, Edge DTC does not have accessible units.
Does Edge DTC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edge DTC has units with dishwashers.
