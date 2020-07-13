Lease Length: 1-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1br: $175; 2br: $225 - $275
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $125: Utility fee: $18
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: One pet: $150.00, Two pets:$250, Three pets: $450
fee: One pet: $100 per pet, Two pets: $200 per pet, Three pets:$300
limit: A maximum of two dogs and/or three total pets per apartment are allowed with a non-refundable fee for each pet.
rent: Monthly pet rent of $30.00 for 1 pet, $50.00 for 2 pets, $80.00 for 3 pets
Dogs
restrictions: A dog under the age of 12 months will be accepted with a $1,000.00 One-time pet
fee due prior to move- in.
The following dog breeds are not allowed: American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow,
Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terriers and mixed breeds that include
one of the listed restricted breed