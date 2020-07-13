Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: One pet: $150.00, Two pets:$250, Three pets: $450

fee: One pet: $100 per pet, Two pets: $200 per pet, Three pets:$300

limit: A maximum of two dogs and/or three total pets per apartment are allowed with a non-refundable fee for each pet.

rent: Monthly pet rent of $30.00 for 1 pet, $50.00 for 2 pets, $80.00 for 3 pets