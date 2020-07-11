105 Apartments for rent in Denver, CO with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Denver apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
45 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
43 Units Available
Lowry Field
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
24 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
17 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
23 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,485
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
9 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
29 Units Available
River North Art District
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1146 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
20 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
15 Units Available
Cherry Creek
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,178
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
152 Units Available
City Park West
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,266
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1302 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
35 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
22 Units Available
Gateway
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
81 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
17 Units Available
Bear Valley
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
80 Units Available
Gateway
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Receive up to 8 weeks FREE & a $500 credit!
5 Units Available
Platt Park
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
35 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
24 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
81 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,631
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1543 sqft
Truly a modern community in the Central Business District. Apartments are fully upgraded to include solid wood cabinets, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. On-site business center, sky pool and amenity deck.
12 Units Available
Lowry Field
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
City Guide for Denver, CO

"The bright lights of Denver are shinin' like diamonds, like ten thousand jewels in the sky." (-Willie Nelson, "Denver").

Denver, the Mile-High City. It’s as if everything here is at its pinnacle. The sun is practically always shining, everyone’s happy and fit, and the economy—unlike so many other locales in the U.S.—is soaring. Denver also claims a handful of universities, three highly successful major league sports teams, a spattering of breweries (both macro and micro), and an increasingly efficient mass transit system. There are many, many reasons to move to this old trading post just east of the Rocky Mountains.

Having trouble with Craigslist Denver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Denver, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Denver apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Denver apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

