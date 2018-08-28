All apartments in Denver
751 Newton Street

751 North Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

751 North Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit features fresh paint, new flooring, granite counter-tops, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer, spacious living room, good-sized bedrooms, off-street parking, and a fenced yard.

It is located in Villa Park, within walking distance of the Perry Street Light Rail Station, parks, and schools. Great shopping, restaurants, and movie theaters are also nearby, as is easy access to Downtown via the light rail, US-6 (6th Avenue) and US-40 (Colfax Ave).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Newton Street have any available units?
751 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Newton Street have?
Some of 751 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
751 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 751 Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 751 Newton Street offer parking?
No, 751 Newton Street does not offer parking.
Does 751 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 751 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 751 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 751 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.

