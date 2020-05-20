Amenities
Shenandoah Apartments offers spacious one-bedroom floor plans in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Many units have been renovated with new kitchens, stainless appliances, new flooring and updated bathrooms. Select renovated apartments have an in-unit washer/dryer.
The building features a courtyard with gas grill, laundry facilities, and reserved storage. 2 pets are allowed, with a 60lb weight limit each.
At Shenandoah, you're within walking distance to Dazbog Coffee, Park Tavern, Snarf's, King Soopers, and Cheesman Park.
Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC