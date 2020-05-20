All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Shenandoah Apartments

1010 Emerson Street ·
Location

1010 Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shenandoah Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Shenandoah Apartments offers spacious one-bedroom floor plans in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Many units have been renovated with new kitchens, stainless appliances, new flooring and updated bathrooms. Select renovated apartments have an in-unit washer/dryer.

The building features a courtyard with gas grill, laundry facilities, and reserved storage. 2 pets are allowed, with a 60lb weight limit each.

At Shenandoah, you're within walking distance to Dazbog Coffee, Park Tavern, Snarf's, King Soopers, and Cheesman Park.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 for 1 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150, refundable
fee: $150, non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo
restrictions: Restrictions, please ask
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shenandoah Apartments have any available units?
Shenandoah Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Shenandoah Apartments have?
Some of Shenandoah Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shenandoah Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shenandoah Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shenandoah Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shenandoah Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shenandoah Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shenandoah Apartments offers parking.
Does Shenandoah Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shenandoah Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shenandoah Apartments have a pool?
No, Shenandoah Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Shenandoah Apartments have accessible units?
No, Shenandoah Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Shenandoah Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shenandoah Apartments has units with dishwashers.
