Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Shenandoah Apartments offers spacious one-bedroom floor plans in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Many units have been renovated with new kitchens, stainless appliances, new flooring and updated bathrooms. Select renovated apartments have an in-unit washer/dryer.



The building features a courtyard with gas grill, laundry facilities, and reserved storage. 2 pets are allowed, with a 60lb weight limit each.



At Shenandoah, you're within walking distance to Dazbog Coffee, Park Tavern, Snarf's, King Soopers, and Cheesman Park.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC