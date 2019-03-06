3700 E Jewell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Quaint Studio near University Park



You deserve to have it all, and at RedPeak Colorado Station you'll find it all within reach. RedPeak is redefining home rentals at this ideally situated Denver community, formerly known as Buchtel Park Apartments. Tucked away on 9 acres of park-like, pet-friendly grounds, you and your furry friends will cherish pristine open landscapes while making the most of a convenient location in Denver's charming University Park neighborhood. Living off Buchtel Boulevard and close to Colorado Boulevard, University Boulevard, and I-25 will take a little pressure off the morning commute. Or avoid traffic altogether and hop on the RTD Light Rail for a short ride into downtown Denver and the DTC. Whether you are out for a bike ride along tree-covered trails in Prairie Park, enjoying local eats in Wash Park, or grabbing some ice cream at Bonnie Brae you'll find it all here.

