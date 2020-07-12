/
/
/
indian creek
Last updated July 12 2020
341 Apartments for rent in Indian Creek, Denver, CO
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1020 sqft
Pet-friendly living with up to three pets allowed and a spacious on-site dog park. On-site property manager and courtesy patrol. Immediate access to the High Line Canal Trail for walking and biking.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8005 E. Colorado Ave #9
8005 East Colorado Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1030 sqft
8005 E. Colorado Ave #9 Available 08/03/20 Spacious top floor Town Home located in Denver!! - This home features a large living room with a wood fireplace that leads to a huge patio. Kitchen offers newer appliances with updated cabinets.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1885 S. Quebec Way C-25
1885 South Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Out with the old, in with the new! Currently removing old carpet and installing vinyle wood floors, new paint throughout, along with several other upgrades! Big Value, Big Space, Big Opportunity! We will update with Pictures and Video asap! Thank
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1742 S Trenton St Apt 5
1742 South Trenton Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Available for move in 08/14/2020 12 Month Lease Term Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse-Style Condo with Garage in Arrowhead Condominiums.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12
$
25 Units Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Last updated July 12
$
18 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
898 sqft
An exciting community of apartments in Denver, Colorado, Mosaic Apartments puts you in a convenient location next to an array of places to explore.
Last updated July 12
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12
$
33 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1424 sqft
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Last updated July 12
22 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Last updated July 12
$
37 Units Available
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12
37 Units Available
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
950 sqft
Updated units with air conditioning, a patio and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a sauna, tennis court and business center. Near Leetsdale Marketplace Shopping Center and Jacobs Park.
Last updated July 12
$
18 Units Available
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1060 sqft
Make the Mile High City your home with pet-friendly, newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Enjoy hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pool and sundeck for entertainment.
Last updated July 12
19 Units Available
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1044 sqft
Luxurious green living in the heart of Denver. Community media room, internet cafe, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Each recently upgraded and pet-friendly residence features in-unit laundry, private patio and fireplace.
Last updated July 12
$
10 Units Available
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
849 sqft
Situated among Denver’s Cherry Creek, Glendale, and Lowry neighborhoods, The Hudson Apartments offers easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, downtown, the Denver Tech corridor, and the High Line Canal trail
Last updated July 12
$
15 Units Available
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1110 sqft
Featuring one and two bedroom newly renovated floor plans with contemporary stainless steel or black appliances, espresso or oak cabinetry, oversize windows, washer and dryer, private patios or balconies, ample storage and wood burning fire places!
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$990
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to public parks, scenic areas, and major highways. Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. On-site pool, tennis court, basketball court, and business center.
Last updated July 12
$
35 Units Available
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1185 sqft
Cozy one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with laundry, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. Residents can enjoy an on-site pool, gym and grill area. Near Comrade Brewing Company for convenient entertainment.
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
$
13 Units Available
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1138 sqft
Property features a business center with Wi-Fi access, fitness center, and washer/dryers for each unit. Residents near many biking/running paths and area attractions.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
