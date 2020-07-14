All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

Cortland Gateway Park

Open Now until 6pm
4699 Kittredge St · (720) 439-3476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by 7/31/20 and receive 1 month free on select homes!
Location

4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1036 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 834 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1031 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 22310 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 3110 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 621 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,168

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,228

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 1814 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,253

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Gateway Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Cortland Gateway Park is the perfect combination of luxury and sophistication for your home. Spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, perfectly located in the Gateway Park area of Denver make Cortland Gateway Park the perfect place to call home. With upgraded, designer finishes and state-of-the-art amenity spaces such as a resident lounge area and fitness center, you'll find all that you've been looking for right here at Cortland Gateway Park. With convenient access to I-70, DIA and the shopping, restaurant and entertainment districts nearby such as the Shops of Northfield Stapleton and so much more, this is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest $2, HOA $1.12, Real Estate tax $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets, $500 for 3 pets
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland Partners communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Free parking comes with unit. Other, assigned. Open surface parking lot and detached garages available. Garages are available for $110/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: $20 per storage room / month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Gateway Park have any available units?
Cortland Gateway Park has 47 units available starting at $1,353 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Gateway Park have?
Some of Cortland Gateway Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Gateway Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Gateway Park is offering the following rent specials: Lease by 7/31/20 and receive 1 month free on select homes!
Is Cortland Gateway Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Gateway Park is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Gateway Park offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Gateway Park offers parking.
Does Cortland Gateway Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Gateway Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Gateway Park have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Gateway Park has a pool.
Does Cortland Gateway Park have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Gateway Park has accessible units.
Does Cortland Gateway Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Gateway Park has units with dishwashers.
