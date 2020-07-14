Cortland Gateway Park

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest $2, HOA $1.12, Real Estate tax $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets, $500 for 3 pets
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland Partners communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Free parking comes with unit. Other, assigned. Open surface parking lot and detached garages available. Garages are available for $110/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: $20 per storage room / month