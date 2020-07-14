Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking hot tub lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Cortland Gateway Park is the perfect combination of luxury and sophistication for your home. Spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, perfectly located in the Gateway Park area of Denver make Cortland Gateway Park the perfect place to call home. With upgraded, designer finishes and state-of-the-art amenity spaces such as a resident lounge area and fitness center, you'll find all that you've been looking for right here at Cortland Gateway Park. With convenient access to I-70, DIA and the shopping, restaurant and entertainment districts nearby such as the Shops of Northfield Stapleton and so much more, this is the place for you!