platt park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
531 Apartments for rent in Platt Park, Denver, CO
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
5 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
4 Units Available
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1600 sqft
Urban living near I-25 and the RTD Light Rail. Pet-friendly townhomes with open floor plans and attached two-car garages. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and Nest technology.
1 Unit Available
1343 S. Grant St.
1343 South Grant Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
650 sqft
Affordable 1BD, 1BA Platte Park Condo, Walk to South Broadway, South Pearl Street! - Recently remodeled condo conveniently steps from shopping and dining on South Pearl Street and South Broadway.
1 Unit Available
1326 S Sherman Street - 2
1326 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Garden level/Basement apt. Clean & Bright! 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, Shared washer/dryer, Tenant pays own electric & gas prorated. On street parking. Close to downtown, Washington Park & Pearl Street.
1 Unit Available
2005 S Ogden
2005 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1147 sqft
Ideal Location, easy access to downtown, DU, Cherry Creek and highways. This house is located moments from DU, Old S Pearl and Wash Park. Nice fenced in yard, unfinished basement which is great for storage and washer dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Platt Park
27 Units Available
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,207
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
20 Units Available
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
58 Units Available
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
22 Units Available
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,587
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
16 Units Available
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1197 sqft
Located in the Washington Park West neighborhood, this community offers a pool, hot tub, game room, coffee bar and clubhouse. 1-3 bedroom units available. Shops, restaurants and cafes all within walking distance.
4 Units Available
Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1255 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Logan Collection in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
17 Units Available
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,600
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
3 Units Available
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and private living in the heart of the University of Denver community. Smoke-free and pet-friendly units with on-site laundry facilities and extra storage available.
6 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
1 Unit Available
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
Well-equipped living spaces close to Denver University and DeBoer Park. Ovens, refrigerators and air conditioning in rooms. Laundry facilities and parking lot located on-site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
2111 S Bannock St
2111 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
950 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Updated 3 bed home in great Location! - Property Id: 309761 Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath just a block from Santa Fe. Master bedroom has large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
2336 South Downing Street
2336 South Downing Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2336 South Downing Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - AMAZING freshly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home near Porter Hospital, and the University of Denver.
1 Unit Available
578 S. Logan St
578 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
578 S.
1 Unit Available
1969 S Williams Street
1969 South Williams Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1374 sqft
Cozy Home near DU - Cute house with one bedroom on the main level, plus a second bedroom in the partly finished basement; One bathroom; Totally remodeled kitchen; One-car garage; Yard; No pets, please; Newer furnace and paint No Pets
1 Unit Available
2175 S Humboldt St
2175 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1830 sqft
Wonderful 1800 sq. ft 2 bedroom Denver home with full finished basement and non-conforming 3rd room.
