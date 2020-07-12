/
west highland
455 Apartments for rent in West Highland, Denver, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
14 Units Available
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,196
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
36 Units Available
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,202
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1155 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance to downtown Denver. Each apartment includes a private balcony. Select apartments feature air conditioning. On-site amenities include a courtyard, laundry and bike storage. Reserved car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10am
1 Unit Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
944 sqft
Located in West Highland with easy access to Sloan's Lake Park and the Downtown Aquarium. Communal clubhouse with 24-hour gym, BBQ facilities, a fire pit, and more. All units have built-in laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3420 W 32nd Ave Unit 205
3420 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment COMING SOON to West Highlands - Ideal location in the heart of West Highland by the restaurants, bars, and shops; well suited for your active lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3603 Stuart Street
3603 Stuart Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,080
1002 sqft
Fantastic 1BD, 1BA Home in West Highland with Large Unfinished Basement and Off-Street Parking - This home is beautifully updated and features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets & doors, a modern bathroom, and tons of
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3212 West 31st Ave
3212 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1022 sqft
3212 West 31st Ave Available 07/29/20 Premier 2BD, 1.5BA West Highland Home with Fenced Backyard, Walk to Highlands Square - This charming home is nicely updated and includes everything you need. One of the best locations in the Highlands.
Results within 1 mile of West Highland
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
73 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
31 Units Available
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
7 Units Available
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,827
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
41 Units Available
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,633
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
14 Units Available
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,722
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
Last updated July 10 at 09:27am
3 Units Available
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
998 sqft
Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress. 1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:09pm
8 Units Available
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
390 sqft
Located in the heart of the popular Lower Highlands neighborhood in Denver, CO.
Last updated July 10 at 07:29am
5 Units Available
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,634
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1231 sqft
2828 Zuni puts your front door in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest locales. Located at the apex of the popular LoHi neighborhood, 2828 Zuni provides you with a cityscape, mountain views, and a revolutionary living concept.
Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,195
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2727 W 33rd Avenue 104 Available 07/07/20 Take a Virtual Tour Today! Ideal Location in the Highlands! - Morris Manor Apartments | (303) 422-3020 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
8 Units Available
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,349
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1183 sqft
Located in Denver's growing Jefferson Park neighborhood, comes with hardwood floors, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, online portal, coffee bar and elevator.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
