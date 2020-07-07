Amenities
1515 Flats at Sloans Lake creates a community feel in an urban setting with affordable Denver studio apartments. These studio apartments near Downtown Denver are centrally located and walkable to the lake, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Choose from modern studios, with optional loft space or a private terrace. Relax or energize with luxury amenities such as our fitness and yoga studios, rooftop deck with downtown and mountain views, plus a community kitchen and lounge, media room and business center. Luxury living doesn't have to be large at 1515 Flats.