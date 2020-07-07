All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

1515 Flats

1515 Vrain Street · (720) 605-5412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free --- Receive 1 month free on 12-14 month leases if you move in by July 31st - or - $500 off if you move in by August 30th!
Location

1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1515 Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
media room
yoga
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1515 Flats at Sloans Lake creates a community feel in an urban setting with affordable Denver studio apartments. These studio apartments near Downtown Denver are centrally located and walkable to the lake, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Choose from modern studios, with optional loft space or a private terrace. Relax or energize with luxury amenities such as our fitness and yoga studios, rooftop deck with downtown and mountain views, plus a community kitchen and lounge, media room and business center. Luxury living doesn't have to be large at 1515 Flats.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per apartment
Deposit: $300 deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Combined weight limit of 80 (pet fees and rent are per dog)
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30 - $60

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Flats have any available units?
1515 Flats has 17 units available starting at $1,184 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Flats have?
Some of 1515 Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Flats currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Flats is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free --- Receive 1 month free on 12-14 month leases if you move in by July 31st - or - $500 off if you move in by August 30th!
Is 1515 Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Flats is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Flats offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Flats offers parking.
Does 1515 Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Flats have a pool?
No, 1515 Flats does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Flats have accessible units?
Yes, 1515 Flats has accessible units.
Does 1515 Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Flats has units with dishwashers.
