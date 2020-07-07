Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym media room yoga dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments community garden e-payments fire pit green community internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1515 Flats at Sloans Lake creates a community feel in an urban setting with affordable Denver studio apartments. These studio apartments near Downtown Denver are centrally located and walkable to the lake, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Choose from modern studios, with optional loft space or a private terrace. Relax or energize with luxury amenities such as our fitness and yoga studios, rooftop deck with downtown and mountain views, plus a community kitchen and lounge, media room and business center. Luxury living doesn't have to be large at 1515 Flats.