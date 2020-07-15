/
Arapahoe Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
26 Apartments For Rent Near Arapahoe Community College
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,671
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,336
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,273
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
8 Units Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
4 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,349
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
28 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,164
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,186
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5873 S Prince St #213
5873 South Prince Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
842 sqft
This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton! This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2767 W Riverwalk Cir
2767 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356 2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Sterne Park
5793 South Prescott Street
5793 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space! This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
230 E Highline Cir
230 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo In Centennial - Property Id: 241263 Located far enough off Broadway to avoid traffic noise. Single car garage with remote garage door opener. Garage is lit by multiple can lights. Has metal shelves, electrical receptacles and a workbench.
1 of 11
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Littleton
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827
1631 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready For You To Call It Home! - Mia Jimenez 720-618-4023 mia.jimenez@realatlas.com This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo is everything you're looking for and more! Minutes from trails and parks.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4691 S. Decatur St, #217
4691 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN GREAT LOCATION!!! - This 2nd story unit has all new carpet, and newer paint throughout! Includes ALL appliances (fridge, dishwasher, electric stove/ oven) including IN UNIT Washer and Dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
6201 S Clarkson St
6201 South Clarkson Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2426 sqft
6201 S Clarkson St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home on 3/4 Acres of Land - Escape the rush of everyday life when you come home to this Ranch style home with a fully finished eloquently done basement.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
5591 S Nevada St
5591 South Nevada Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
Amenities Business Center Central Air Clubhouse Coffee/Tea Bar Controlled Access Elevator Fitness Center Garage On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Team Patio/Balcony Smoke-Free Building Sundeck
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
100 E Highline Cir #107
100 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
720 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2880 W Riverwalk Cir #A
2880 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1346 sqft
Exclusive Patio Home - Absolutely immaculate, 2 bed 2 Bath 1346 square foot patio home. End unit. Beautiful townhome in an outstanding community, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace. a/c no exterior maintenance and access to the community center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Progress Park
5448 S Foresthill St
5448 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1150 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Walking distance from Downtown Littleton ! - Property Id: 305043 Exclusive & updated rental of this 2 bedroom, 1 Den/office & 2 bath home! Must See & view this beautiful home! Since the home is on a corner lot there are 2
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4112 S Eliot St
4112 South Eliot Street, Sheridan, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1508 sqft
***Available Mid-August*** Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in prime Englewood location close to Santa Fe and Riverpoint Shopping.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
