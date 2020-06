193 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO

Moving to Cherry Creek

The outdoor recreational charm that Colorado is famous for sits at the ready in several outdoor areas that offer respite from the complexities of city life. The Denver Country Club rests at the southwest corner of Cherry Creek amid a complex of rolling lawns and shade-providing trees. The surrounding Country Club Historic Neighborhood offers a charming variety of places to live in.

The Alamo Placita Park and James N. Manley Park offer quaint neighborhood opportunities (in place of true neighborhoods, since Cherry Creek is so small) for afternoon picnics or just some relaxation time in the sunshine. Getting to Cherry Creek is easy, but getting out of it might take some patience. Its centralized location makes it impossible to miss. Property management companies and private renters will expect a complete rental history and a deposit, as well as first and last months' rent, so even if you're not a high roller, you do need to come with some bona fides and a little extra cash.