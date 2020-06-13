193 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO

Apartment List
📍

1 of 1

The Hills at Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
11051 E Crestridge Circle
11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
4237 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6420 S Dayton st J05
6420 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
709 sqft
Unit J05 Available 06/20/20 DTC Quiet Condominium For Rent - Property Id: 286878 Modern renovated second level, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in quiet Appletree East Community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
9190 E Arbor Cir #D
9190 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
954 sqft
New photos coming soon! (These are the old photos before the remodel) Quiet and private newly remodeled 2bed/2bath condo located at The Enclave at DTC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Cherry Creek Vista
1 Unit Available
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
2375 sqft
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement. * Cherry Creek School district. Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105
6425 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9537 E. Chenango Ave
9537 East Chenango Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1050 sqft
9537 E Chenango Ave Available 07/01/20 Cherry Creek Half Duplex - Half duplex with attached, 1-car garage * Tri-level with basement * Next to Cherry Creek High School * Central A/C * All appliances included * Back Yard * Vaulted ceilings * Renter's

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
9666 E Orchard Dr
9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3707 sqft
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5113 S Emporia Way - 1
5113 South Emporia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1975 sqft
Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Goldsmith
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Goldsmith
26 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,008
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden
15 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden
11 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,122
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden South
44 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,328
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southmoor Park
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,269
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1031 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Hampden
2 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldsmith
4 Units Available
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Kennedy
13 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$929
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
City GuideCherry Creek
"Then ho boys ho, to Cherry-creek we'll go, / There's plenty of gold, In the west we are told / In the new Eldorado." -- From "Rocky Mountain News," Cherry Creek, Kansas Territory, June 18, 1859.

Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains.

Moving to Cherry Creek

The outdoor recreational charm that Colorado is famous for sits at the ready in several outdoor areas that offer respite from the complexities of city life. The Denver Country Club rests at the southwest corner of Cherry Creek amid a complex of rolling lawns and shade-providing trees. The surrounding Country Club Historic Neighborhood offers a charming variety of places to live in.

The Alamo Placita Park and James N. Manley Park offer quaint neighborhood opportunities (in place of true neighborhoods, since Cherry Creek is so small) for afternoon picnics or just some relaxation time in the sunshine. Getting to Cherry Creek is easy, but getting out of it might take some patience. Its centralized location makes it impossible to miss. Property management companies and private renters will expect a complete rental history and a deposit, as well as first and last months' rent, so even if you're not a high roller, you do need to come with some bona fides and a little extra cash.

Life in Cherry Creek

Modern amenities that are a signature of sophisticated urban living are plenty. Cherry Creek Mall offers the best in mid-range and high-end retail shopping. This shopping area is not for the fainthearted, and has many high-end designer stores, so prepare to go big or go home. Just to the north of the mall across First Avenue lies a network of independent gift shops and specialized niche stores for those with worldly appetites. After a few blocks -- mainly between Third and Sixth streets -- the area gives way to a primarily residential district marked by rental homes in excellent condition.

Cherry Creek is easy to get around in on foot or on a bicycle using the Cherry Creek Bike path. On may afternoons you will no doubt pass up cars on the road, even if you are walking backward. Residents can circumvent the shopping traffic along Colorado Boulevard and through the First Avenue corridor by using lesser-known alternate routes through the neighborhoods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cherry Creek?
The average rent price for Cherry Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,820.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cherry Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Cherry Creek area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cherry Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cherry Creek from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

