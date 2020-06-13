193 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO📍
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 39
1 of 37
1 of 37
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 44
1 of 41
1 of 36
Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains.
The outdoor recreational charm that Colorado is famous for sits at the ready in several outdoor areas that offer respite from the complexities of city life. The Denver Country Club rests at the southwest corner of Cherry Creek amid a complex of rolling lawns and shade-providing trees. The surrounding Country Club Historic Neighborhood offers a charming variety of places to live in.
The Alamo Placita Park and James N. Manley Park offer quaint neighborhood opportunities (in place of true neighborhoods, since Cherry Creek is so small) for afternoon picnics or just some relaxation time in the sunshine. Getting to Cherry Creek is easy, but getting out of it might take some patience. Its centralized location makes it impossible to miss. Property management companies and private renters will expect a complete rental history and a deposit, as well as first and last months' rent, so even if you're not a high roller, you do need to come with some bona fides and a little extra cash.
Modern amenities that are a signature of sophisticated urban living are plenty. Cherry Creek Mall offers the best in mid-range and high-end retail shopping. This shopping area is not for the fainthearted, and has many high-end designer stores, so prepare to go big or go home. Just to the north of the mall across First Avenue lies a network of independent gift shops and specialized niche stores for those with worldly appetites. After a few blocks -- mainly between Third and Sixth streets -- the area gives way to a primarily residential district marked by rental homes in excellent condition.
Cherry Creek is easy to get around in on foot or on a bicycle using the Cherry Creek Bike path. On may afternoons you will no doubt pass up cars on the road, even if you are walking backward. Residents can circumvent the shopping traffic along Colorado Boulevard and through the First Avenue corridor by using lesser-known alternate routes through the neighborhoods.