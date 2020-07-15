Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near Mines
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,021
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Golden Proper
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1142 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Golden Proper
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1067 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with
Golden Proper
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex.
Golden Proper
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2080 sqft
405 Ford St Available 08/01/20 $720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths Amazing Mtn Views - Here we have this amazing and very large home on top of a Golden, CO hill.
501 Golden Circle #101
501 Golden Circle, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
501 Golden Circle #101 Available 07/30/20 Great Condo with Quick Access to the City and Mountains! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
