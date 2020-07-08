311 S Leyden St

Amenities

Amazing opportunity a stone's throw from Crestmoor Park! This cozy bungalow is updated in all of the places that matter-- new windows, new sewer, new electrical panel, new plumbing, new air conditioner, new hot water heater, new bathroom fixtures, newly refinished hardwoods, and new poured concrete front walk and front porch. With so many new systems, this house is ready to be customized with just some cosmetic finishing touches. The large yard is waiting for your garden, dog run, or play area-- with plenty of space left over for a future detached 2-car garage. Enjoy Central Denver living-- only a block from beautiful Crestmoor Park and a short walk to High Point Creamery, Park Burger, and Crumb Cafe. The Cherry Creek trail is a short bike ride. Easy access to Cherry Creek, downtown, and more.