Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:47 AM

311 S Leyden St

311 South Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 South Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!!
Amazing opportunity a stone's throw from Crestmoor Park! This cozy bungalow is updated in all of the places that matter-- new windows, new sewer, new electrical panel, new plumbing, new air conditioner, new hot water heater, new bathroom fixtures, newly refinished hardwoods, and new poured concrete front walk and front porch. With so many new systems, this house is ready to be customized with just some cosmetic finishing touches. The large yard is waiting for your garden, dog run, or play area-- with plenty of space left over for a future detached 2-car garage. Enjoy Central Denver living-- only a block from beautiful Crestmoor Park and a short walk to High Point Creamery, Park Burger, and Crumb Cafe. The Cherry Creek trail is a short bike ride. Easy access to Cherry Creek, downtown, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S Leyden St have any available units?
311 S Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 S Leyden St have?
Some of 311 S Leyden St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S Leyden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 S Leyden St is pet friendly.
Does 311 S Leyden St offer parking?
Yes, 311 S Leyden St offers parking.
Does 311 S Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S Leyden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S Leyden St have a pool?
No, 311 S Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 311 S Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 311 S Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 S Leyden St does not have units with dishwashers.

