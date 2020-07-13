Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet, $100 for each additional pet
fee: $200 for first pet, $100 for each additional pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Other. Unreserved general park $20/yr (limited to 1 general permit for 1 bedrooms, 2 general permits for 2 bedrooms), private garage $125 /mo, private garage w/ tandem space $200/mo, covered parking $100/mo and private corridor garage $150/mo (bldg 15 only). Reserved corridor space in parking garage: $125/month; Reserved parking garage space: $100/month; Reserved tandem parking: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35/month