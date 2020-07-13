All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
Westend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Westend
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

Westend

Open Now until 6pm
3500 Rockmont Dr · (720) 410-6909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3500 Rockmont Dr, Denver, CO 80202
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-11-202 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 01-14-303 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 01-11-201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-16-206 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 01-10-205 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 01-05-201 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Set on over eleven acres of the neighborhoods verdant park system, yet perfectly situated between the bustling LoDo, LoHi and RiNo areas, Westend truly redefines downtown living. Here, you will uncover surreal views of a vibrant city skyline as it melts into a lush backdrop of open greenspaces and rippling water. With all the amenities of an urban location, but so much more space to live and play, this luxe community offers an indulgent escape from the every day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet, $100 for each additional pet
fee: $200 for first pet, $100 for each additional pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Dogs
rent: $40/month
Cats
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Other. Unreserved general park $20/yr (limited to 1 general permit for 1 bedrooms, 2 general permits for 2 bedrooms), private garage $125 /mo, private garage w/ tandem space $200/mo, covered parking $100/mo and private corridor garage $150/mo (bldg 15 only). Reserved corridor space in parking garage: $125/month; Reserved parking garage space: $100/month; Reserved tandem parking: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westend have any available units?
Westend has 37 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Westend have?
Some of Westend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westend currently offering any rent specials?
Westend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westend pet-friendly?
Yes, Westend is pet friendly.
Does Westend offer parking?
Yes, Westend offers parking.
Does Westend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westend have a pool?
Yes, Westend has a pool.
Does Westend have accessible units?
No, Westend does not have accessible units.
Does Westend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westend has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University