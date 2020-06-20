1146 South Emerson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move in on or after September 7, 2018

Showings start on or after September 4, 2018



Rent - $2350

Deposit - $2350 plus additional deposit per dog (no cats).

NO smokers (firm)



Lovely 2-bedroom, 1 bath single family home. Basement - great for storage. Detached 2-car garage. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large kitchen, living room, dining room PLUS a family room. Hardwood floors, central air, built-in cabinets! Large room sizes! Beautiful yard with sprinkler system and large deck.



**Dog(s) may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for each additional pet. Sorry, no cats.



**No smokers..



**Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function. If it is determined they are not functioning prior to move in, they will be removed.

Contact us to schedule a showing.