All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1146 South Emerson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1146 South Emerson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1146 South Emerson Street

1146 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1146 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in on or after September 7, 2018
Showings start on or after September 4, 2018

Rent - $2350
Deposit - $2350 plus additional deposit per dog (no cats).
NO smokers (firm)

Lovely 2-bedroom, 1 bath single family home. Basement - great for storage. Detached 2-car garage. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large kitchen, living room, dining room PLUS a family room. Hardwood floors, central air, built-in cabinets! Large room sizes! Beautiful yard with sprinkler system and large deck.

**Dog(s) may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for each additional pet. Sorry, no cats.

**No smokers..

**Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function. If it is determined they are not functioning prior to move in, they will be removed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 South Emerson Street have any available units?
1146 South Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 South Emerson Street have?
Some of 1146 South Emerson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 South Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 South Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 South Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 South Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1146 South Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1146 South Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 1146 South Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 South Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 South Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 1146 South Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1146 South Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 South Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 South Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 South Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University