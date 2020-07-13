All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Kenilworth Court

1560 North Downing Street · (806) 603-3892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1560 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenilworth Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Designed in 1908 by Fisher & Fisher architects, Kenilworth Court is a majestic standout, with detailed brickwork, original hardwood floors and large 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. Each apartment features a galley kitchen with gas range and plenty of storage, plus new windows and lighting. Bathrooms boast claw-foot tubs, plus, theres on-site laundry and additional reserved storage. Kenilworth Court presides over the Uptown neighborhood, with grand views of the downtown Denver skyline, and within walking distance of the fashionable 17th Avenue eateries, music venues, cafes, and more.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenilworth Court have any available units?
Kenilworth Court has 2 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenilworth Court have?
Some of Kenilworth Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
Kenilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenilworth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenilworth Court is pet friendly.
Does Kenilworth Court offer parking?
No, Kenilworth Court does not offer parking.
Does Kenilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenilworth Court have a pool?
No, Kenilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does Kenilworth Court have accessible units?
No, Kenilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does Kenilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Kenilworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
