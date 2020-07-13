Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Designed in 1908 by Fisher & Fisher architects, Kenilworth Court is a majestic standout, with detailed brickwork, original hardwood floors and large 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans. Each apartment features a galley kitchen with gas range and plenty of storage, plus new windows and lighting. Bathrooms boast claw-foot tubs, plus, theres on-site laundry and additional reserved storage. Kenilworth Court presides over the Uptown neighborhood, with grand views of the downtown Denver skyline, and within walking distance of the fashionable 17th Avenue eateries, music venues, cafes, and more.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC