7816 Calabash Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7816 Calabash Road

7816 Calabash Road · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Calabash Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Wolf Ranch

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
7816 Calabash Road Available 06/15/20 AWESOME 5bdr, 3bth, D49 School district home in Black Forrest! - **Trash covered in HOA**This home is not Section 8 approved**Large/small dogs upon approval**Automatic sprinklers**

(RLNE4510975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Calabash Road have any available units?
7816 Calabash Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 7816 Calabash Road currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Calabash Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Calabash Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Calabash Road is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Calabash Road offer parking?
No, 7816 Calabash Road does not offer parking.
Does 7816 Calabash Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Calabash Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Calabash Road have a pool?
No, 7816 Calabash Road does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Calabash Road have accessible units?
No, 7816 Calabash Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Calabash Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Calabash Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 Calabash Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 Calabash Road does not have units with air conditioning.
