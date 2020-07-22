All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:12 AM

Sienna Place

Open Now until 6pm
1698 Lenmar Drive · (719) 577-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Stratton Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Q305 · Avail. Aug 15

$869

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit E102 · Avail. Sep 26

$869

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit S202 · Avail. Aug 15

$869

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F204 · Avail. Sep 12

$959

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit I103 · Avail. Aug 18

$959

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit K104 · Avail. Aug 25

$959

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 64+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit N104 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,215

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sienna Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
refrigerator
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
lobby
online portal
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.


Sienna Place Apartments offers great 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes available for move in RIGHT NOW. We invite you to come take a look at what we have to offer you. Enjoy relaxed living with our heated outdoor pool, two playgrounds, free Internet Cafe, several picnic areas, laundry facilities on-site, and a fitness center. Part of the joy of living at Sienna Place is the ideal location. Each 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home offers ample closet space and are individually air conditioned and heated.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sienna Place have any available units?
Sienna Place has 75 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Sienna Place have?
Some of Sienna Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sienna Place currently offering any rent specials?
Sienna Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sienna Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Sienna Place is pet friendly.
Does Sienna Place offer parking?
Yes, Sienna Place offers parking.
Does Sienna Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sienna Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sienna Place have a pool?
Yes, Sienna Place has a pool.
Does Sienna Place have accessible units?
Yes, Sienna Place has accessible units.
Does Sienna Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sienna Place has units with dishwashers.
