Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
186 Apartments for rent in Wolf Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8744 Eckberg Hts
8744 Eckberg Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1436 sqft
Spectacular northeast town home! This marvelous unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer hook-ups. Walking trails and a park nearby.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8665 Eugene Alley
8665 Eugene Alley, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1496 sqft
Beautiful Sunny End Unit On Green Belt~2 Story Townhome in Wolf Ranch ~D20 Schools~ Covered Front Porch w~Patio~2 Car Attached Garage~Open Floor Plan~9 FT Ceilings~Central Air~Open Kitchen/Pantry~ Walnut Laminate Wood Floors~New Carpet~Bright LR/DR
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6351 Stonefly Dr
6351 Stonefly Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3827 sqft
6351 Stonefly Dr Available 08/01/20 Near New 4bdrm D20 Home in Wolf Ranch - You will love the unique floor plan in this nearly new 4bd home In Remington at Wolf Ranch.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6324 Cubbage Drive
6324 Cubbage Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3493 sqft
2017 Parade of Homes best overall winner for this Canton model with open, modern/contemporary concept with stucco and stone exterior.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7405 Forest Meadows Avenue
7405 Forest Meadows Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2011 sqft
No pets. Brand new beautiful end unit townhome with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a loft. Large master bedroom with deep walk in closet. Huge laundry room on upper level with washer and dryer included. All brand new appliances and central air.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
6123 Wolf Village Drive
6123 Wolf Village Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4112 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in the Briargate neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
8441 Dry Needle Place
8441 Dry Needle Place, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2782 sqft
Must see this beautiful home located in the Trails at Forest Meadows.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6278 Cumbre Vista Way
6278 Cumbre Vista Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3731 sqft
Make this wonderful, open, and spacious ranch style home your next peaceful oasis in the Springs.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6080 Revelstoke
6080 Revelstoke Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3896 sqft
6080 Revelstoke Available 05/23/20 Large 5 BDRM 3 Car Garage D-20 Wolf Ranch - This highly sought after 5 Bedroom home in desirable Wolf Ranch is better than new.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7756 Kiana Drive
7756 Kiana Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2403 sqft
Super cute 2 story on corner lot with alley-load driveway. 3 bedrooms all upstairs including washer/dryer. Spacious master with walk-in closet and walks out to small patio. Basement is unfinished and very spacious for storage. Attached 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8018 Chasewood Loop
8018 Chasewood Loop, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2209 sqft
Chasewood Loop - Two story single family home, Built in 2013. Approx 2209 sq ft. Includes all kitchen appliances. All 3 bedrooms on upper level, 2 full bathrooms on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level. Unfinished basement.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9563 Roxborough Park Court
9563 Roxborough Park Court, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3597 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9563 Roxborough Park Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7582 Crestone Peak Trail
7582 Crestone Peak Trail, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
AWESOME Location Cute 3bdrm home - This is a super cute 3 bdrm 1 bth home with upgraded kitchen, and fixtures throughout. Amazing location with easy access to Powers and all shopping in the area with an easy commute to military bases and downtown.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
5364 Henry Doren Pt
5364 Henry Doren Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1333 sqft
Move in ready 2BR, 2.5 bath townhouse in Wolf Ranch, just off North Powers Blvd & Research Pkwy. Quick access to I25, & all the conveniences of the Powers corridor. Sparkling clean & modern w/ some custom upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Ranch
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5636 Shamrock Heights
5636 Shamrock Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Newer Home, Central Air & Upgrades! Available Now! - Newer townhome with several upgrades and central air. Located close to shopping and dining, also a fast commute to Peterson AFB and/or the Air Force Academy.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3101 sqft
Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available to move in July 1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for enjoying the lovely Colorado
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4272 Saunter Drive
4272 Saunter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3147 sqft
4272 Saunter Drive - 24 months Built 1986 Group 1: This beautifully remodeled home is filled with custom upgrades. New Carpet, plank flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile in all 3.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9672 Cairngorm Way
9672 Cairngorm Way, Black Forest, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4440 sqft
Beautiful custom home on acreage - Gorgeous 5 bedroom home sitting on 2.5 acres with fully finished basement. Features include wood floors, huge composite deck, gourmet kitchen, 3 car garage, and walk in tile shower with 2 heads.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9998 Rose Leaf Ct
9998 Rose Leaf Court, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,650
3709 sqft
Pine Creek Home w/ Central A/C. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Main level Family room w/ gas fireplace, 6 bedrooms, 4 bath home on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
8418 Snow Cap View
8418 Snow Cap View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
2783 sqft
This home is part of our Lease With Right To Purchase Program. Try before you Buy! No Obligation to Purchase the home. This beautiful Townhouse is located in the desirable Briargate area, which is an award winning school district, Academy 20.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
10745 Autumn Gold View - 1
10745 Autumn Gold Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1640 sqft
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft. End unit. Attached 2 car garage. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included.
