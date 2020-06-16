All apartments in Aurora
1589 Nome St Adams County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1589 Nome St Adams County

1589 Nome Street · (303) 731-6923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1589 Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1589 Nome St Adams County · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* 1 bed 1 bath Great location off Nome and Colfax and close to Children's Hospital - * Great location off Nome and Colfax and close to Children's Hospital
* $800 + deposit
* 1589 Nome St
* 1 bed 1 bath
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

(RLNE5549364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1589 Nome St Adams County have any available units?
1589 Nome St Adams County has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1589 Nome St Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
1589 Nome St Adams County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1589 Nome St Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1589 Nome St Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 1589 Nome St Adams County offer parking?
No, 1589 Nome St Adams County does not offer parking.
Does 1589 Nome St Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1589 Nome St Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1589 Nome St Adams County have a pool?
No, 1589 Nome St Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 1589 Nome St Adams County have accessible units?
No, 1589 Nome St Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 1589 Nome St Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1589 Nome St Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1589 Nome St Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 1589 Nome St Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.
