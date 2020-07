Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance sauna gym on-site laundry carport guest parking online portal tennis court

Lincoln Glen Apartment Homes lets you enjoy the best of both worlds - the serenity of country living combined with the modern conveniences you need and an unbeatable location. This beautiful community, situated in a quiet park setting in the middle of the hustle and bustle will transport you. Lincoln Glen offers the very best location in the Silicon Valley yet provides the escape you deserve in a home. Discover intelligently designed residences with plenty of space to stretch out, copious recreational amenities, and the very best the area has to offer right outside your door. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour!