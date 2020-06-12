167 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Ponderosa
23 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Ortega
9 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
West Murphy
12 Units Available
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ortega
15 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,073
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Ponderosa
9 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Murphy
1 Unit Available
795 N Fair Oaks Ave 3
795 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
Spacious first floor condo at convenient location! - Property Id: 124072 Spacious First floor Condo with nice size porch in desirable community. Stackable washer and dryer in unit and plenty of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1229 West McKinley Avenue
1229 West Mckinley Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1000 sqft
2 Available 06/16/20 Two story townhouse style unit nestled inside a quiet community with no one lives above or below you.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1156 Ayala Dr
1156 Ayala Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
4-Plex 2BR/1BA **Central location **Move-in Bonus* - Property Id: 296364 **Move-in immediately for 1 weeks free rent* **Central location in Sunnyvale by Mtn View, easy commute to work** - two bedroom upstairs unit in a 4-plex -2 reserved parking

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
596 Saco Terrace
596 Saco Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1575 sqft
596 Saco Terrace Available 06/15/20 Spacious Dual Master Suite for Rent- $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous smart townhome in Sunnyvale! *Currently in the turnover phase, professional photos to come soon!* This 2 bedrooms 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
693 Picasso Terrace
693 Picasso Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
693 Picasso Terrace Available 07/01/20 Updated Townhome in Desirable Sunnyvale Location! - *Showing by appointment only, contact Chaya Shahar, cell 650.906.4854* Come take a look at this 2BD/1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
669 Winggate Dr
669 Winggate Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
575 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bed/1 Bath: Small, Private unit in Eichler Home - Property Id: 113036 NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 7/3. A separate upstairs newly remodeled in-law unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Fairbrae neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
978 Helen Ave 3
978 Helen Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newly remolded 2 beds 1 bath Apt. - Property Id: 282447 This apartment is situated near El Camino Real and Lawrence expressway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3
551 Grand Fir Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
947 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) PROMO!!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
690 Grand Fir Ave 1
690 Grand Fir Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
690 Grand Fir - Property Id: 52283 Fantastic central Sunnyvale location. Minutes away from HWY 101, Cal Train, new Apple Campuses, Kaiser Hospital, etc.... Fully remodeled ground floor unit within 4-plex.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
445 Crescent Ave
445 Crescent Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1330 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1322 sqft
Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Serra
1 Unit Available
636 Kodiak Ct #2
636 Kodiak Court, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
722 sqft
Great south Sunnyvale location off of Homestead Road and Stelling. 2 bed 1 bath ground floor unit. New paint, new carpet and new dining area linoleum. Only 1 mile from Cupertino Apple Campus, 7 miles from Google Offered at $2,250 per month.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
816 Lewis Avenue
816 Lewis Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
708 sqft
Back unit of duplex. Two bedroom and one bath. Private backyard. Private one car garage. Walking distance to downtown Sunnyvale Shopping, dining and transportation close at hand. 816 Lewis Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
West Murphy
1 Unit Available
970 Asilomar Ter
970 Asilomar Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1586 sqft
* Town house end unit with gated community * Quiet nice community with swimming pool and jaggy * Inclu. Refrigerator, washer, dryer * Quick access to Central Expy, Highways 101, 85, and the 237.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1219 West McKinley Avenue
1219 West Mckinley Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
975 sqft
4 Available 05/01/20 Newly renovated, pets friendly, bright, clean and spacious townhome style unit with no one lives above or below you. Click the virtual tour link to see this home now - https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
947 Azure Street
947 Azure Street, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Enjoy living in a fully renovated open floor plan home located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Walk to coffee shops, stores, restaurants, parks and commute routes. Nestled inside a quiet and walkable residential community.

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,918 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sunnyvale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sunnyvale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,918 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sunnyvale.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

