east murphy
254 Apartments for rent in East Murphy, Sunnyvale, CA
12 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,312
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,146
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
84 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,655
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
28 Units Available
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,005
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
1 Unit Available
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
575 sqft
HURRY!HURRY!HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF 50% LESS FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENTS IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE JULY 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
611 San Luisito Way 7
611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
950 sqft
BRIGHT + TOP FLOOR + LARGE PATIO + WASHER/DRYER - Property Id: 295130 $2,795/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ON SIDE & BELOW + LARGE PATIO + PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT+ NEW
1 Unit Available
742 Santa Rita St
742 Santa Rita Street, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious Sunnyvale Home for Rent - Property Id: 312948 A roomy Sunnyvale 4 bedroom and 3 bath home for long term stay. Home is close to freeway, grocery stores, restaurants, and public transportation. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.
1 Unit Available
973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
973 Amador Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1056 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Results within 1 mile of East Murphy
36 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
28 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,649
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
7 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
43 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
23 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,977
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
13 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,584
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
8 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
10 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,957
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
29 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
93 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,203
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
34 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,586
1228 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
11 Units Available
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
23 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1386 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
34 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,301
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
10 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,381
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
18 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
2 Units Available
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
