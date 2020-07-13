Tamarind Square

Lease Length: 2-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $750 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $750
rent: $75
Cats
deposit: $750
rent: $75
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Every apartment comes with patio storage.