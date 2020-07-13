All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like Tamarind Square.
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
Tamarind Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Tamarind Square

Open Now until 6pm
1160 Morse Ave · (224) 412-5642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07101 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04205 · Avail. Jul 21

$3,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Unit 05206 · Avail. Jul 26

$3,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Unit 05205 · Avail. Aug 19

$3,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tamarind Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $750 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $750
rent: $75
Cats
deposit: $750
rent: $75
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Every apartment comes with patio storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tamarind Square have any available units?
Tamarind Square has 4 units available starting at $2,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Tamarind Square have?
Some of Tamarind Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tamarind Square currently offering any rent specials?
Tamarind Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tamarind Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Tamarind Square is pet friendly.
Does Tamarind Square offer parking?
Yes, Tamarind Square offers parking.
Does Tamarind Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tamarind Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tamarind Square have a pool?
Yes, Tamarind Square has a pool.
Does Tamarind Square have accessible units?
Yes, Tamarind Square has accessible units.
Does Tamarind Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tamarind Square has units with dishwashers.
