Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA with garage

Sunnyvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,967
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,815
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,856
1402 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,156
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,549
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,861
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,921
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Heritage District
20 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,134
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,281
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,382
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lakewood
19 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Ponderosa
92 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,264
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
3 Units Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1177 Redrock Court
1177 Redrock Court, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1108 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Sunnyvale. This home is located near shopping, dining, major freeway access, public transportation, parks and schools.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
West Murphy
1 Unit Available
481 Morse Avenue
481 Morse Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1300 sqft
Recently remodeled four bedroom, two full bath duplex located off of Maude Avenue and Wolfe Road. This recently remodeled duplex that has newer appliances, paint, and hardwood flooring throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
1062 EL CAPITAN TER
1062 El Capitan Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1947 sqft
7 year new luxurious townhome located at the most desirable and quiet location of 37 Degree North of Sunnyvale Bright and spacious open floor plan with large living room, dining, and kitchen on one level Chef's kitchen w/large island, stainless

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
445 Crescent Ave
445 Crescent Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1330 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
657 Smoke Tree Way
657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1650 sqft
Spacious Home Near Ponderosa Park - 657 Smoke Tree Way, Sunnyvale, 94086 (off Cassia Way, Near Henderson Ave) Lovely Neighborhood Near Ponderosa Park 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Single-Family Home 2 Bedrooms on one side of home, Master Bedroom on other

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1022 Persimmon Avenue
1022 Persimmon Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1947 sqft
1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS* Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage District
1 Unit Available
572 Blackwood Terrace
572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1714 sqft
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale 3BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1322 sqft
Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1230 Lynn Way
1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1151 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sunnyvale, CA

Sunnyvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

