/
/
/
lakewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
237 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, Sunnyvale, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,649
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
23 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,977
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1386 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1177 Redrock Court
1177 Redrock Court, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,945
1108 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Sunnyvale. This home is located near shopping, dining, major freeway access, public transportation, parks and schools.
1 of 9
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1081 Colton Ave
1081 Colton Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1140 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Attractive, unfurnished, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom located in the friendly neighborhood of Lakewood in Sunnyvale.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
12 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,312
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,146
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,655
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
2 Units Available
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
575 sqft
HURRY!HURRY!HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF 50% LESS FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENTS IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE JULY 15, 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 San Luisito Way 7
611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
950 sqft
BRIGHT + TOP FLOOR + LARGE PATIO + WASHER/DRYER - Property Id: 295130 $2,795/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ON SIDE & BELOW + LARGE PATIO + PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT+ NEW
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
742 Santa Rita St
742 Santa Rita Street, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious Sunnyvale Home for Rent - Property Id: 312948 A roomy Sunnyvale 4 bedroom and 3 bath home for long term stay. Home is close to freeway, grocery stores, restaurants, and public transportation. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
973 Amador Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1056 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Costa Mesa Terrace, #A
437 Costa Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1100 sqft
Quiet End-Unit Condo in Excellent Sunnyvale Location - A must see nice, quiet and well maintained end-unit condo in the prime Sunnyvale location right next to Encinal park and near Sunnyvale golf course.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
345 Orchard Avenue
345 Orchard Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1474 sqft
This beautiful updated Sunnyvale home has 1,474 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 345 Orchard Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
49 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
95 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,162
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CALos Altos, CAPalo Alto, CAMenlo Park, CACupertino, CANewark, CAMilpitas, CA