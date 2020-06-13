164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Sunnyvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,967
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,815
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,856
1402 sqft
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Lakewood
6 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,156
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,549
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
West Murphy
11 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,977
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,752
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Lakewood
12 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Ponderosa
10 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Ponderosa
4 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,743
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,861
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,921
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Heritage District
20 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,134
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,281
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,382
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Lakewood
20 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Ponderosa
93 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,264
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Washington
27 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,702
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Ponderosa
24 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Washington
11 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Ponderosa
9 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
Washington
4 Units Available
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,814
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
East Murphy
29 Units Available
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
West Murphy
12 Units Available
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sunnyvale, CA

Finding an apartment in Sunnyvale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

