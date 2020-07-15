Apartment List
/
CA
/
sunnyvale
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

61 Studio Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
93 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,191
416 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
27 Units Available
Lakewood
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Serra
1081 Helena Dr
1081 Helena Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,975
250 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming studio, recently remodeled - Property Id: 319448 - About 10 minutes bike ride to Apple campus or De Anza college and 15min drive to Google Campus or Foothill College - Rent includes all utilities, Comcast cable, wireless

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
315 Beemer Ave Apt 1
315 Beemer Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,995
313 sqft
Apartment 1 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful well lit studio apartment Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments. Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies.
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyvale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,885
504 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 5 miles of Sunnyvale
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
41 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,691
375 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,170
604 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
13 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,961
400 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
83 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
70 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,635
550 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Renaissance
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,267
491 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
10 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,213
560 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
85 Units Available
River Oaks
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,153
532 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. In-Person by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.

July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,309 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,894 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Sunnyvale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen significantly in Sunnyvale, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,894 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunnyvale 3 BedroomsSunnyvale Accessible ApartmentsSunnyvale Apartments under $1,800Sunnyvale Apartments under $2,000
    Sunnyvale Apartments under $2,200Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with GarageSunnyvale Apartments with GymSunnyvale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunnyvale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunnyvale Apartments with Parking
    Sunnyvale Apartments with PoolSunnyvale Apartments with Washer-DryerSunnyvale Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunnyvale Furnished ApartmentsSunnyvale Pet Friendly PlacesSunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
    San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    PonderosaLakewoodWashington
    West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
    East MurphyDe Anza

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-Berkeley