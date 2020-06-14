Apartment List
/
CA
/
sunnyvale
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,670
714 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ponderosa
92 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,502
591 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakewood
32 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington
3 Units Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakewood
26 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,156
798 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
642 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Lakewood
12 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
648 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Ponderosa
4 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,748
600 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,851
835 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Heritage District
20 Units Available
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,122
903 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Ponderosa
10 Units Available
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
625 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,281
823 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lakewood
19 Units Available
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
719 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Ponderosa
9 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
692 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Washington
4 Units Available
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,814
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ponderosa
26 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Murphy
11 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,977
659 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
East Murphy
29 Units Available
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
790 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ortega
16 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
563 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Washington
27 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,702
683 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.

June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,918 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sunnyvale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sunnyvale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,918 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sunnyvale.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

