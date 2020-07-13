120 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Sunnyvale, CA

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
41 Units Available
Lakewood
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
22 Units Available
Lakewood
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,977
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Ponderosa
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,586
1228 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
De Anza
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,082
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 03:39pm
2 Units Available
Ponderosa
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Clean, comfortable apartments located in the Santa Clara School District, close to the Sunken Gardens Golf Course and Lawrence Square Shopping Center. Cat-friendly units with carpeting, ceiling fans and extra storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
1227 Cortez Dr 2
1227 Cortez Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
650 sqft
Cortez Apartments - Property Id: 311311 Beautifully updated, first floor, corner/end unit with a HUGE, private patio! Upgrades include granite counters, custom cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Murphy
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
575 sqft
HURRY!HURRY!HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF 50% LESS FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENTS IF YOU SIGN A LEASE ON OR BEFORE JULY 15, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Murphy
974 La Mesa Terrace # B
974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$950
2082 sqft
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage District
315 Beemer Ave Apt 1
315 Beemer Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,995
313 sqft
Apartment 1 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful well lit studio apartment Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments. Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Raynor
990 East El Camino Real
990 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
600 sqft
988-8 Available 07/27/20 Super Chic Modern Home in Sunnyvale - Great Location, Low Density, Quiet, Amazing Value - Stunning Remodeled Apartment Home with High End Designer Materials - Bright, Open and Spacious - Great location with walking distance
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyvale
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
50 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,877
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 Burbank Dr Apt 2
870 Burbank Drive, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
Spacious Santa Clara Apartment | Swimming Pool | Near Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center. 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is close to Super Kyo-Po Plaza, L & L Hawaiian Barbecue, Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant, Apple Park, Apple Inc.
Results within 5 miles of Sunnyvale
1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1128 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
The Old Quad
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
14 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
94 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1074 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.

July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sunnyvale Rent Report. Sunnyvale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sunnyvale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sunnyvale rents decline sharply over the past month

Sunnyvale rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sunnyvale stand at $2,309 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,894 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Sunnyvale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Sunnyvale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sunnyvale

    As rents have fallen significantly in Sunnyvale, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sunnyvale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Sunnyvale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,894 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sunnyvale fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sunnyvale than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Sunnyvale is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

